BLACKPINK drop 3rd set of neon title posters for 'How You Like That'

The BLACKPINK girls are going for glowing neon colors in their third set of comeback title posters!

The group's third title poster set intimidates viewers with extreme close-up shots of the BLACKPINK members, and the ladies prove that their otherworldly visuals are even better when up close and lit up by neon colors.

BLACKPINK's first pre-release single "How You Like That" is set for release this June 26 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, the group plans on promoting with an a second pre-release single, all leading up to the release of their 1st full album later this year.