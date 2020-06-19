15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

BLACKPINK drop 3rd set of neon title posters for 'How You Like That'

The BLACKPINK girls are going for glowing neon colors in their third set of comeback title posters!

The group's third title poster set intimidates viewers with extreme close-up shots of the BLACKPINK members, and the ladies prove that their otherworldly visuals are even better when up close and lit up by neon colors. 

BLACKPINK's first pre-release single "How You Like That" is set for release this June 26 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, the group plans on promoting with an a second pre-release single, all leading up to the release of their 1st full album later this year. 

tyger11281 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

It was nice knowing you, Internet. We'll miss you. RIP.

Share

staretitties216 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

This comeback going to be epic. Blackpink going to break the internet!

Share

