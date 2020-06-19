10

Seventeen's Woozi & Seungkwan to guest on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

According to media outlet reports June 20, Seventeen's Woozi and Seungkwan are expected to appear as guests on the June 27 broadcast of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!

Seventeen will be making a comeback next week with the release of their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae'. In light of their anticipated return, the group has been gearing up for active promotions through various programs and platforms, recently making a guest appearance on JTBC's 'Chilling Lessons'. 

Make sure to tune in to 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' next weekend to catch Woozi and Seungkwan!

