6

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk & Rain reveal funky, modern concept photos for SSAK3

AKP STAFF

Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, and Rain revealed more concept photos for SSAK3.

On June 24, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' posted the photos of the upcoming co-ed dance group SSAK3 below along with the message, "Time to show a side of themselves that even they didn't know! Makeover of the SSAK3 members who are about to debut. A preview of the A-cuts. These people must not be rookies. Linda G, Biryong, Yoo Dragon. Power celebrities."

In the photos, the three SSAK3 members take on a funky, modern concept, which is a different look than their retro, '90s teaser images.

SSAK3 are expected to make their official debut on July 18 KST.

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Rain
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
  4. SSAK3
1 1,277 Share 67% Upvoted

0

kkaebsongmp325 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

not even a 2nd gen stan but damn im excited

Share
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
3 hours ago   36   14,768
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
3 hours ago   36   14,768
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
3 hours ago   36   14,768

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND