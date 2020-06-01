9

KBS states that the perpetrator of the hidden camera incident is not an employee of the broadcast station

KBS has responded to the controversy surrounding a report stating that a hidden camera was found in the women's bathroom used by 'Gag Concert' members. 

The broadcast agency emphasized that the criminal was not one of their employees on June 2nd. They stated: "The perpetrator of the hidden camera incident is not an employee working at KBS. The police confirmed that the suspect is not an employee after investigating. We will take legal action if we are quoted without fact-checking." 

Investigations started on May 29th after a hidden camera was found in a bathroom at KBS. Upon receiving the report, police pursued the whereabouts of the perpetrator. The Yeongdeung Police Station in Seoul stated on June 1st that the suspect is currently being investigated for sexual crimes. 

Skeptical it isn't an employee, notice they didn't say it wasn't a former employee. Just that it wasn't an employee on June 1st. Bet they bury the identity of the person.

Public bathrooms are tricky place to secure. You can't place the camera there...for obviuos reason and you can't check everybody who enters there and how much time do they spent there, bacause that is impossible. Well checking who enters is possible if there is somebody at the entrance all the time. I have that in my country, but only where you have to pay for the toilet and there is no machine for that.
Hope there will be punishment for whoever installed the camera.

