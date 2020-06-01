KBS states that the perpetrator of the hidden camera incident is not an employee of the broadcast station

KBS has responded to the controversy surrounding a report stating that a hidden camera was found in the women's bathroom used by 'Gag Concert' members.

The broadcast agency emphasized that the criminal was not one of their employees on June 2nd. They stated: "The perpetrator of the hidden camera incident is not an employee working at KBS. The police confirmed that the suspect is not an employee after investigating. We will take legal action if we are quoted without fact-checking."





Investigations started on May 29th after a hidden camera was found in a bathroom at KBS. Upon receiving the report, police pursued the whereabouts of the perpetrator. The Yeongdeung Police Station in Seoul stated on June 1st that the suspect is currently being investigated for sexual crimes.

