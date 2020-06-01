KBS finds hidden camera in women's bathroom used by 'Gag Concert'

A hidden camera has been found in a KBS building bathroom.

A KBS PD reported that there was a hidden camera in the 4th floor bathroom in the Yeongu-dong building, and police started their investigation. The 'Gag Concert' team was having their rehearsal on the same floor at the time of the hidden camera was found.

The bathroom is used by the 'Gag Concert' staff, PDs, and writers, as well as the celebrities that appear in 'Gag Concert'. The police are currently using the CCTV in the building to catch the culprit. The police think because of the complicated floor plan and how difficult it is to find the bathroom, it is likely that the culprit was either someone who worked at KBS, or at least knew what the situation inside was like.

KBS said, "We will be complying actively with the police investigation, and take measures so that this does not happen again."