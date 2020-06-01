5

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KBS finds hidden camera in women's bathroom used by 'Gag Concert'

AKP STAFF

A hidden camera has been found in a KBS building bathroom.

A KBS PD reported that there was a hidden camera in the 4th floor bathroom in the Yeongu-dong building, and police started their investigation. The 'Gag Concert' team was having their rehearsal on the same floor at the time of the hidden camera was found.

The bathroom is used by the 'Gag Concert' staff, PDs, and writers, as well as the celebrities that appear in 'Gag Concert'. The police are currently using the CCTV in the building to catch the culprit. The police think because of the complicated floor plan and how difficult it is to find the bathroom, it is likely that the culprit was either someone who worked at KBS, or at least knew what the situation inside was like.

KBS said, "We will be complying actively with the police investigation, and take measures so that this does not happen again."

  1. misc.
7 4,554 Share 83% Upvoted

3

Priyw_M7,315 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

What the hell this is horrible .

That's why we women are always hesitant and scared to use washrooms , trial rooms and restrooms of any place outside the home. Illegal filming is such a growing issue these days. This is disgusting ,I have no words. Stay safe girls.

Share

1

ujung_sam109 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

My god, what is wrong with people! I'm sad to say this, I often check for cameras when I use public restrooms nowadays. Seems like these sorts of stories crop up more and more.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

MONSTA X, Minhyuk
MONSTA X's Minhyuk opens his own Instagram page
49 minutes ago   2   1,597

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND