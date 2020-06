IZ*ONE has dropped their cover image for 'Oneiric Diary'!



The girls will be returning soon with their 3rd mini-album 'Oneiric Diary' on June 15 at 6 PM KST. The mini-album has 8 songs, including the title track "Secret Story of the Swan".The album cover dropped is a cropped version of their group teaser image, but it's still enough to get fans excited for their comeback.

Are you ready for IZ*ONE's comeback?