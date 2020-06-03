IZ*ONE smiles cheerfully in their first group concept photo for 'Oneiric Diary'

IZ*ONE has released their first group teaser image for their upcoming album 'Oneiric Diary'.

The group's official social media accounts have been sharing kitschy yet artsy object teasers and gorgeous individual teaser photos featuring pastel colors. The light aesthetic is definitely perfect for the upcoming summer months, and fans are excited to see more photos of the talented project group ahead of their comeback.

Stay tuned for more news regarding IZ*ONE's comeback on June 15 at 6 PM KST.