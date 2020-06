K-pop fans are using fancams of their favorite idols using the hashtag #whitelivesmatter to obscure racist posts.

The hashtag is being used by K-pop fans who are using their social media presence to drown out racist and white-supremacist messages from being further spread on social media. #WhiteLivesMatter is now trending number one worldwide under the K-pop category.

#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THAT K-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I'D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING K-POP FANCAM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lb3Vpob0Wa — Benjamin 🇬🇭♉ (@YourMas78551251) June 3, 2020

Me when I saw Me when I#whitelivesmatter realized it was

was trending. KPOP fancams pic.twitter.com/oejyxJp1KX — Izzy 👑 (@Morgg16) June 3, 2020

Yall should listen to this kpop dude's voice,its really good #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/n3Z0v9eYqz — tete (@ethereal_taekoo) June 3, 2020

