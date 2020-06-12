2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Honey Lee in talks to star in upcoming film 'The Ghost'

AKP STAFF

Honey Lee is in talks to star in the upcoming film 'The Ghost'.

On June 12, the actress was reported to be starring in the upcoming film by director Lee Hae Young, who's known for the movies 'Like a Virgin', 'Foxy Festival', 'The Silenced', and 'Believer'. Her label Saram Entertainment then clarified, "She's been offered a role in 'The Ghost', and she's reviewing it in a positive light."

In other news, Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang recently ended their relationship after 7 years.

Stay tuned for updates on Honey Lee. 

  1. Honey Lee
0 322 Share 67% Upvoted
Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
16 hours ago   37   19,574
G-Dragon
Gucci Use G-Dragon as Their Model
10 hours ago   10   6,295

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND