Honey Lee in talks to star in upcoming film 'The Ghost'

Honey Lee is in talks to star in the upcoming film 'The Ghost'.
On June 12, the actress was reported to be starring in the upcoming film by director Lee Hae Young, who's known for the movies 'Like a Virgin', 'Foxy Festival', 'The Silenced', and 'Believer'. Her label Saram Entertainment then clarified, "She's been offered a role in 'The Ghost', and she's reviewing it in a positive light."
In other news, Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang recently ended their relationship after 7 years.
Stay tuned for updates on Honey Lee.
