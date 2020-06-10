Yoon Kye Sang & Honey Lee confirmed to have ended 7-year relationship

Singer/actor Yoon Kye Sang and model/actress Honey Lee have ended their public relationship, after 7-years of dating.

On June 11, the two stars' agency Saram Entertainment confirmed, "Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee recently decided to bring an end to their relationship, choosing to remain good colleagues. We ask for your continued support and cheers toward both actors in the future."

After going public with their relationship back in 2013, Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee garnered attention as a hot, long-running celebrity couple. Meanwhile, Yoon Kye Sang is expected to greet viewers on the big-screen later this year with his new film 'Spiritwalker'.

