Jessi says racial injustice is 'f***ing disgusting' and shows support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Solo artist Jessi has some strong words to say about the ongoing protests happening in the US.

The American born singer and rapper took to Instagram to participate in the #blackouttuesday social media blackout earlier today, but has been posting her support for the protests, saying that racial injustice is "f***ing disgusting". She also calls for people to destroy hate "through love".





Jessi joins other artists such as NCT's Johnny, NCT's Ten, Red Velvet's Yeri, Jay Park, Eric Nam, and many more as celebrities continue to voice their support and donate to end racially charged violence against African Americans.