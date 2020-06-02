30

Jessi says racial injustice is 'f***ing disgusting' and shows support for the Black Lives Matter movement

AKP STAFF

Solo artist Jessi has some strong words to say about the ongoing protests happening in the US.

The American born singer and rapper took to Instagram to participate in the #blackouttuesday social media blackout earlier today, but has been posting her support for the protests, saying that racial injustice is "f***ing disgusting". She also calls for people to destroy hate "through love".


BLACK LIVES MATTER!

Jessi joins other artists such as NCT's Johnny, NCT's Ten, Red Velvet's Yeri, Jay Park, Eric Nam, and many more as celebrities continue to voice their support and donate to end racially charged violence against African Americans. 

Yet no one stood by Asians when they were forced into camps during WW2 in the U.S.
It's good to see that things have changed but really Asians haven't ever had much support from Americans (of any race) while they were being targeted for being Asians. & yes lives were lost then.

Apparently unless you die no one cares (on AKP anyways).

