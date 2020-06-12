Gugudan's Sally raises fears of the groups disbandment after she says Jellyfish Entertainment told her to go home and not to come back

Gugudan Sally's recent statements raised fears amongst fans that the group had disbanded.





Fans have been concerned for a while regarding the group's future given the fact that their last promotions were in November of 2018.

Sally is currently a contestant on Chinese idol reality show 'Produce Camp 2020' where she revealed that shocking news that Jellyfish Entertainment had told all the members to leave their dorms. She stated that the agency told her to go home in the beginning of 2019 and told her "there was no reason to come back". Although some of the other members resisted, the girls were ultimately kicked out of their dorm.

No official announcements have been made so far by Jellyfish Entertainment, but fans are worried regardless and bracing themselves for the bad news.