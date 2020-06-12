10

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gugudan's Sally raises fears of the groups disbandment after she says Jellyfish Entertainment told her to go home and not to come back

AKP STAFF

Gugudan Sally's recent statements raised fears amongst fans that the group had disbanded.


Fans have been concerned for a while regarding the group's future given the fact that their last promotions were in November of 2018. 

Sally is currently a contestant on Chinese idol reality show 'Produce Camp 2020' where she revealed that shocking news that Jellyfish Entertainment had told all the members to leave their dorms. She stated that the agency told her to go home in the beginning of 2019 and told her "there was no reason to come back". Although some of the other members resisted, the girls were ultimately kicked out of their dorm. 

No official announcements have been made so far by Jellyfish Entertainment, but fans are worried regardless and bracing themselves for the bad news. 

  1. Gugudan
4 6,027 Share 83% Upvoted

4

Icameinyoonasass29 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I am actually a fan of gugudan but they need to disband or go under a new agency. Each gugudan member is talented. Their songs overall are good and should have atleast won one music show. But jellyfish don't promote them well or at all. Most of the time sejeong and mina are promoting it but that is about it.

Share

3

vearose347 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

ive noticed that things like this seem to happen with girl groups who had members in the produce series, the companys only seem to care about the girls who got recognition from the show, which is horrible

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

VIXX, Ravi
VIXX' Ravi responds to hater on Twitter
9 hours ago   37   9,413
VIXX, Ravi
VIXX' Ravi responds to hater on Twitter
9 hours ago   37   9,413

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND