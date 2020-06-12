Seventeen releases 'Heng:garae' concept photos for Hoshi, DK, Joshua, and Wonwoo





Seventeen has begun releasing individual concept photos for their upcoming album 'Heng:garae'.

Members Hoshi, DK, Joshua, and Wonwoo are the first to show off their visuals in these bright and aesthetic images. The concept for the group's seventh mini-album seems to take on some softer and lighter elements. Fans are excited to see how these idols have reinvented themselves for their newest release.

Check out all the images below! What do you think of this soft look on the members?