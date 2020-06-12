11

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Seventeen releases 'Heng:garae' concept photos for Hoshi, DK, Joshua, and Wonwoo

Seventeen has begun releasing individual concept photos for their upcoming album 'Heng:garae'.

Members Hoshi, DK, Joshua, and Wonwoo are the first to show off their visuals in these bright and aesthetic images. The concept for the group's seventh mini-album seems to take on some softer and lighter elements. Fans are excited to see how these idols have reinvented themselves for their newest release. 

Check out all the images below! What do you think of this soft look on the members? 

myouuu1,263 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Soon Pledis will be like co-owner of my wallet Why it is always so hard to pick one version. Orange (Set) and green (Hana) are my fav, but Hoshi looks so cute on teasers for white/cream (Dul) one.

princesspop-16 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Seventeen

