5

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gugudan's Sally to compete on Chinese survival show 'Produce Camp 2020'

AKP STAFF

Gugudan's Sally is set to compete on Chinese survival show 'Produce Camp 2020'.

On April 8, Gugudan confirmed Sally will be featuring as a contestant on the third season of the Chinese version of the 'Produce' series, which will center around female trainees and idols. f(x)'s Victoria and former EXO members Luhan and Tao are also featuring on the show as mentors for the competitors.

Will you be rooting for Sally?

  1. Gugudan
  2. SALLY
6 1,743 Share 71% Upvoted

1

kxk3,146 pts 33 minutes ago 1
33 minutes ago

I think we can pretty much say goodbye to gugudan it’s kinda sad how most of the companies that have IOI members don’t know how to use it to their advantage 😔

Share

1 more reply

0

Mroy675 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

So this show will air after youth with you right??

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UNVS
UNVS reveal moody 'Solar Eclipse' MV
7 minutes ago   0   131

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND