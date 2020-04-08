Gugudan's Sally to compete on Chinese survival show 'Produce Camp 2020'

Gugudan's Sally is set to compete on Chinese survival show 'Produce Camp 2020'.



On April 8, Gugudan confirmed Sally will be featuring as a contestant on the third season of the Chinese version of the 'Produce' series, which will center around female trainees and idols. f(x)'s Victoria and former EXO members Luhan and Tao are also featuring on the show as mentors for the competitors.



Will you be rooting for Sally?

