UEE talks about eating one meal a day for eight years after being deeply hurt by her belly fat scandal

UEE revealed that her former belly fat scandal caused her so much pain that she only ate one meal a day for the past eight years.

The idol turned actress appeared on the June 12th broadcast of 'I Live Alone' where she gave viewers a look into her life. When Park Narae stated that she was previously worried about UEE's health, UEE replied:



"When I was in After School, I wasn't long and skinny. But when I debuted as a rookie, I received a lot of love for my 'honey thighs' but there were some parts that weren't as good. Shortly after debuting, malicious comments gave me a lot of stress."



She continued, stating that wearing a stage outfit that exposed her midriff led to more comments about her belly fat, leading her to "cry a lot" when she was in her early 20s. When people began criticizing her for her slim appearance while she began her acting career. UEE stated that in order to lose weight, she ate one meal a day for eight years.





