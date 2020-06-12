11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

UEE talks about eating one meal a day for eight years after being deeply hurt by her belly fat scandal

UEE revealed that her former belly fat scandal caused her so much pain that she only ate one meal a day for the past eight years. 

The idol turned actress appeared on the June 12th broadcast of 'I Live Alone' where she gave viewers a look into her life. When Park Narae stated that she was previously worried about UEE's health, UEE replied: 

"When I was in After School, I wasn't long and skinny. But when I debuted as a rookie, I received a lot of love for my 'honey thighs' but there were some parts that weren't as good. Shortly after debuting, malicious comments gave me a lot of stress."

She continued, stating that wearing a stage outfit that exposed her midriff led to more comments about her belly fat, leading her to "cry a lot" when she was in her early 20s. When people began criticizing her for her slim appearance while she began her acting career. UEE stated that in order to lose weight, she ate one meal a day for eight years. 


Ohboy6911,091 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I hope everyone who sees "belly fat scandal" now knows how absolutely dumb and ridiculous it is. I always felt sorry for UEE, she's always been harassed for the way she looks. She was always either too thin or "too fat" when, in fact, she looked perfectly healthy.

1

taichou_san1,371 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

huh? what belly fat scandal??? uee back then known as a good body with the honey thigh....never heard about this belly fat scandal before

VIXX, Ravi
VIXX' Ravi responds to hater on Twitter
