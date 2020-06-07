Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car

Netizens are talking about Girls' Generation's YoonA's new car.

On June 6th episode of tvN's 'ON & OFF', YoonA shared her daily life and the viewers spotted she was driving a Porche. tvN's fusion documentary-reality program 'ON&OFF' allows various celebrities to share both the 'ON' (out in society) and 'OFF' (at home) moments of their lives in an observational format. The exact model of her new car is still unknown, however, it is definitely an upgrade from her previous car Volkswagen scirocco.

Netizens commented: "Did she really had to show how wealthy she is during this time?", "She can afford it. Even some YouTubers drive Lamborghini. You are just jealous lol", "She maintained her position as a top-tier idol and actress without any major scandal. She deserves it.", "I think she is really humble driving a Porsche. She could easily afford much more expensive cars such as Lamborghini or McLaren."



