Fans answer the hardest what-if question: what would you do if your bias offers money to leave the fandom?

K-Pop fans are talking about the hardest what-if question online.



On June 6th, a post on a popular online community had netizens buzzing. The original post prompted a what-if question, asking "What would you do if your bias offers you 7 billion won(~$5.8M USD) to leave the fandom? Would you do it?"

Fans started sharing their answers in the comments, showing mixed reactions. Some comments include: "Gee thanks, I used to love you a lot~", "No I won't take it.", "Well, what if my bias is everyone in the group? Do I get 7 billion won per person?", "If I'm getting 7 billion won per person I'm stanning NCT from now on. And my bias will be every single one of them.", "Ugh, I think I really like them. Won't do it regardless of the amount.", "Just the thought of unstanning them makes me sad...", "So my routing and account numbers are..."

What would you do?