Fans answer the hardest what-if question: what would you do if your bias offers money to leave the fandom?

K-Pop fans are talking about the hardest what-if question online.
On June 6th, a post on a popular online community had netizens buzzing. The original post prompted a what-if question, asking "What would you do if your bias offers you 7 billion won(~$5.8M USD) to leave the fandom? Would you do it?"
Fans started sharing their answers in the comments, showing mixed reactions. Some comments include: "Gee thanks, I used to love you a lot~", "No I won't take it.", "Well, what if my bias is everyone in the group? Do I get 7 billion won per person?", "If I'm getting 7 billion won per person I'm stanning NCT from now on. And my bias will be every single one of them.", "Ugh, I think I really like them. Won't do it regardless of the amount.", "Just the thought of unstanning them makes me sad...", "So my routing and account numbers are..."
What would you do?
Log in to comment