Fans are wondering why Mnet and SBS have uploaded fancams of all the TWICE members except Jungyeon's fancam.



On June 7th, hashtag #RespectJeongyeon trended on Twitter as fans demand Jungyeon's fancam from both Mnet and SBS after TWICE's appearances on M Countdown and Inkigayo. Some fans are speculating it could be Jungyeon's personal request due to her having a stye while others disagree.

What do you think?

Mcountdown and Inkigayo have both posted fancams for all members except Jeongyeon. Please post her fancam as well, or at least give an explanation for why she's been left out when she's a member too@MnetMcountdown @M2MPD @SBSNOW @kpop_sbs pic.twitter.com/b81ivb7zll — misa •ᴗ• (@misayeon) June 7, 2020