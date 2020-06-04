AB6IX's Lim Young Min writes a handwritten apology letter after getting his license revoked for drunk driving

AB6IX's Lim Young Min has posted a handwritten apology letter after his license was revoked for drunk driving and reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Lim Young Min.

I’m so embarrassed and sorry to be delivering disgraceful news.

I am deeply sorry for deeply disappointing the people and fans who loved me and are waiting for me. I feel very pathetic and pained that I have hurt my members with cuts that cannot be erased, and that I am a disgraced hyung to them. I also want to apologize sincerely to my agency who is suffering from damages because of this situation.





The efforts of the members and the many staff members, who worked a long time on our comeback with blood and tears, have been undermined because of my immature and irresponsible mistake. I am deeply ashamed.

I am deeply regretting and reflecting, and am aware of my wrongdoings. I will live taking all criticism for my actions that cannot be undone. For those of you who have trusted and supported my lacking self. My fans, members, agency, and family... sincerely... I sincerely apologize once again."

Lim Young Min has been placed on hiatus while AB6IX will be delaying their comeback and promoting as four members for the time being.