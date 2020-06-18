EXO's Baekhyun to guest on tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block'

On June 18, tvN confirmed with various media outlets, "It's true that EXO's Baekhyun participated in a recording for 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' back on June 17."

tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block', hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, is a fusion variety combining quizzes with a more casual talk format. Typically, Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho roam various neighborhoods across Korea and invite random civilians to solve quizzes. However, due to safety precautions in place against the COVID19 pandemic, 'Yoo Quiz' has changed its format so that Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho meet up with guests including celebrities, acquaintances, etc.

Viewers can catch Baekhyun solving quizzes on 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' during the July 1 broadcast, airing at 9 PM KST.