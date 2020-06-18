Informant 'A' warns harassing 'fans' that they will expose an audio recording involving NCT Taeyong's legal rep

Controversy surrounding NCT member Taeyong's past allegations of school bullying has sparked up once again, as an informant known as 'A' recently expressed their intentions to expose an audio recording between them and a legal representative from Taeyong's side.

In a recent online community post, informant 'A' claimed that they were being harassed severely by alleged fans of NCT's Taeyong. 'A' claimed that fans were invading their privacy by looking into 'A's identity, even showing up to 'A's home and work place. 'A' then warned, "SM, don't blame me. Blame those fans or anti's or whoever, harassing me with hundreds of malicious comments, intruding on my identity, my home, and my work."

According to media reports, 'A' is an informant who previously raised allegations against Taeyong for school bullying. 'A' was also present during a private meeting between Taeyong and the victim 'B', when Taeyong personally apologized to 'B' for his past actions which offended 'B' during their middle school days. Taeyong's legal representative was also present during this past private meeting involving the female victim 'B' and the informant 'A'. It's said that 'A' and 'B' are both middle school classmates of Taeyong.



Now, in their latest online community post, 'A' claims that they have an audio recording of a conversation with Taeyong's legal representative. 'A' revealed that they planned on contacting a news reporter in order to expose portions of this audio recording, although the exact contents of the audio recording are unknown.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing controversy, a fan union of NCT has published a petition as of June 18, demanding Taeyong's departure from the group. The petition indicates that members of this fan union want Taeyong to be removed from NCT in order to protect the group's image.