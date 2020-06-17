Chinese show 'Day Day Up' criticized for copying Golden Child's 'Road to Kingdom' stage

Chinese show 'Day Day Up' is under fire for copying Golden Child's 'Road To Kingdom' performance on their show.

Golden Child had previously performed Shinhwa's legendary song "T.O.P" with a complicated and beautiful fan choreography and it aired on the May 7 episode of 'Road to Kingdom.'

Netizens and headlines were quick to point out the similarities between the two stages and accused the producers of 'Day Day Up' of blatantly plagiarizing the performance on their June 14th broadcast due to the similar choreography and props used.







What do you think of this issue? Check out the footage of both performances below.