Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Chinese show 'Day Day Up' criticized for copying Golden Child's 'Road to Kingdom' stage

Chinese show 'Day Day Up' is under fire for copying Golden Child's 'Road To Kingdom' performance on their show.

Golden Child had previously performed Shinhwa's legendary song "T.O.P" with a complicated and beautiful fan choreography and it aired on the May 7 episode of 'Road to Kingdom.'

Netizens and headlines were quick to point out the similarities between the two stages and accused the producers of 'Day Day Up' of blatantly plagiarizing the performance on their June 14th broadcast due to the similar choreography and props used. 


What do you think of this issue? Check out the footage of both performances below. 

  1. Golden Child
quark123955,437 pts 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

I mean TOO did the same thing with banners instead of fans to make a phoenix during the same taping as Golden Child so it's not the most original imagery.

atinyinyourarea18 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Meh... IThe wings with the fans are too alike. It's almost the same color, and the formation is similar. It's too obvious. And something like that is not an idea than everybody can have, it's quite unique so. Adding the fact that both performance beginning are similar, make me definitly think the copied Goldcha.

