Former Crayon Pop member Way gets a Brazilian wax, learns about idol waxing trends from popular shop frequented by celebrities

Former Crayon Pop member Way got a Brazilian wax at a popular waxing shop that is frequented by celebrities in a new video uploaded on her YouTube channel on June 17. 

She held a Q&A session with the employee who revealed that many celebrities get Brazilian waxing from the shop, shocking Way who has never experienced it. According to the employee, idols also focus a lot on their arms and legs while female idols often get their stomachs waxed as well. 

Male idols who often go shirtless will also wax their armpits, chest, back, and nipples, much to Way's shock. Idols will also wax their fingers and hands as well when going on TV. 

She then experienced a Brazilian wax for the first time in her life after much fear and trepidation. 

Dazz101176 pts
12 minutes ago

Jesus Christ, no hair on any part of their bodies?? Looking like damn babies.. it's kinda creepy lol

0

tyger11272 pts
30 minutes ago

Breve explorer Way, always Jumping, Jumping!

