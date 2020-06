BTOB's Eunkwang showed off his cute charm in his latest teaser images for his solo debut album 'FoRest : Entrance'.

The popular idol recently finished up his military service and is back in the swing of promotions. He is seen smiling and lounging in the clouds while wearing a blue outfit that highlights his youthful charms.

Eunkwang's solo album will be released on June 8 at 6 PM KST.