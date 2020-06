D-2 until the release of TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam's solo debut digital single, "WAYO"!

Composed by Future Bounce, Andrew Choi, and WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon with lyrics by Future Bounce, Kang Seung Yoon, and AKMU's Chanhyuk, Bang Ye Dam's "WAYO" will serve as an exciting pre-release single to his group TREASURE's grand debut, later in July of this year.

The full single and MV are set to drop on June 5 at 6 PM KST.