15

4

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLOO, IU ft. Suga, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the fourth week of June 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of June (June 22 - June 28) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 28,144 Points



2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 17,296 Points



3. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 14,751 Points



4. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 10,605 Points



5. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 8,597 Points



6. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 8,458 Points



7. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 8,437 Points



8. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 8,400 Points



9. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 5,782 Points



10. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 4,952 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. SUGA
  3. IU
  4. Jay Park
  5. Jo Jung Suk
  6. Oh My Girl
  7. Sik-K
  8. TWICE
  9. INSTIZ
  10. BLOO
  11. JEON MI DO
  12. PH-1
  13. HAON
3 614 Share 79% Upvoted

1

jhopes-shadow4,815 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

If Eight doesn't win SOTY, idk what else deserves the title!

Share

0

taeswife06132,523 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

These are all great songs!!!! :( my favorite drama (for now) OST and Eight has to compete?! :((((((

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V crowned as the “King of YouTube”
11 hours ago   40   7,680
BTS, V
BTS V crowned as the “King of YouTube”
11 hours ago   40   7,680
Big Bang, BTS
Neither BIGBANG nor BTS paved the way for KPOP
3 hours ago   51   2,804

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND