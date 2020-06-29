BLOO, IU ft. Suga, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the fourth week of June 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of June (June 22 - June 28) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 28,144 Points









2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 17,296 Points



<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>







3. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 14,751 Points









4. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 10,605 Points









5. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 8,597 Points









6. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 8,458 Points









7. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 8,437 Points









8. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 8,400 Points









9. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 5,782 Points









10. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 4,952 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

