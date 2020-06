Pentagon has unveiled the performance video for "Basquiat".

Their upcoming release "Basquiat" is a number already heard from the final episode of 'Road To Kingdom'! This strong electronic rock song is an homage to the contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, as member Hui was inspired by his philosophy. For this revolutionary concept, the boys in the group photo below hold up a banner flag with the word "RESIST" written on it.

What do you think of the full performance video?