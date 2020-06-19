Actress Han Ji Hye reveals the special place where she keeps her beloved ARMY bomb in her house

On this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Stars Top Recipe: Fun-Staurant' (also known as 'Convenience Restaurant'), actress Han Ji Hye will be appearing as a brand new competitor, going up against cast members like Lee Kyung Kyu, Lee Young Ja, Oh Yoon Ah, Lee Jung Hyun, and more.

On this broadcast, Han Ji Hye revealed that her family recently moved to Jeju island and decorated their new home in a more modern, minimal style. Also throughout her segment, the actress could not hide her dying love for BTS, proving that she's a true ARMY.

While showcasing her cooking skills with some home recipes, Han Ji Hye turned on some of her favorite BTS songs and sang along to calm her nerves. Furthermore, Han Ji Hye said during her 'Fun-Staurant' interview that she only brought necessary items to her Jeju home to maintain the "minimal" lifestyle; however, one of the most eye-catching decorations of her living room was a stand where Han Ji Hye displayed her BTS album collection, topped by her very own ARMY bomb! Check out some stills from Han Ji Hye's home, below.

KBS2's 'Fun-Staurant' airs every Friday evenings at 9:50 PM KST!



