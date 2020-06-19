HyunA & Dawn define the epitome of a young & rich couple on the cover of 'Allure'

HyunA and Dawn have landed on the cover of 'Allure' magazine's July issue, representing the picture of "young & rich" summer lovers!

The particular pictorial took place in a remote location in collaboration with luxury vehicle brand 'Audi' and Italian jewelry brand 'Bulgari'. The celebrity couple naturally pulled off the romantic mood of a couple enjoying their summer of love, all the while demonstrating the stylish charms of 'Audi' and 'Bulgari'.

Later on during their interview, Dawn revealed that he was working on a new album, and shared, "I am working on a lot of songs so that I can return with happy songs everyone can relate to." HyunA also assured fans that she was preparing for new stages with a sense of responsibility.

