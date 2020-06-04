Oh My Girl's Arin makes fans smile with her cute poses while shooting for lingerie brand NONSTOP BYC

Oh My Girl's Arin has netizens smiling after photos of her lingerie shoot with NONSTOP BYC were released.

The adorable idol was highlighted in a rising community forum post that includes some creative and adorable pictures incorporating the lingerie.

Although netizens were alarmed at first many stated their relief after seeing Arin take on poses that highlight her charm and personality. Comments include:





"I clicked because I was alarmed but I'm leaving with a peaceful heart. This suits Arin very well and is so cute!"

"Ahhh she's so cute."

"Everyone's relieved lol."

"Clicked because I was alarmed. Left because I am relieved. Cute."

Check out the rest of the pictures below!