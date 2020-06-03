AB6IX member Lim Young Min's driver's license revoked after DUI, group comeback postponed

On June 4, Brand New Music announced the postponement of AB6IX's comeback, originally scheduled for June 8, in an official media statement.

In the statement, the label also admitted that AB6IX's leader Lim Young Min was recently stopped and charged for driving under the influence, and as a result, his driver's license has been temporarily revoked.

According to Brand New Music, "Back in the early morning hours of May 31, Lim Young Min attended a personal gathering with acquaintances and drank alcohol; after which he set out to drive himself home. He was stopped by police and charged with a DUI, and his license has been revoked. Lim Young Min is currently reflecting on his actions deeply, and plans on participating in any further police investigations as necessary with diligence."

The label continued, "As of today, Lim Young Min will halt all of his activities as a member of AB6IX; we notify that AB6IX will be carrying out all future schedules as a team of 4-members. AB6IX's new album, originally scheduled for release on June 8, has been postponed until June 29 as we reorganize the team."

Finally, Brand New Music apologized to fans for causing concerns, and promised to ensure that such concerning events do not happen again.

