Kim Do Yeon is now the new face of cosmetics brand 'lilybyred'!

The Weki Meki member will be the face of the new slogan 'Lily, Cheeky, Sassy' starting in 2020. 'Lily' represents the brand's girlishness, while the other two represent exactly what they say. The brand said, "Kim Do Yeon, who is the representative beauty icon of Generation Z, and her chic and lovely charms will make a good synergy with lilybyred."

Check out her promotional photos above and below.