3

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

VICTON continues to tease for their jewelry collaboration

AKP STAFF

VICTON has dropped more teasers for their collaboration with KAPSUL.

According to the KAPSUL website, "The KAPSUL x VICTON collection was meticulously designed to be effortlessly chic. The pieces were inspired by each VICTON member's persona, curated fashion sense and style. The collection includes Seungwoo's 'nature' bracelet, Chan's 'humanity' bracelet, Seungsik's 'silver key' necklace, and Hanse's 'multi-plate' bracelet - all with a particular edge. Every piece was hand-made in Seoul, South Korea. This limited collection will only be available from June 1st to June 15th, 2020."

You can check out the teasers for HanseSeungsik and Seungwoo Chan below.


  1. VICTON
0 244 Share 75% Upvoted
Bang Yong Guk, Beenzino, G-Dragon, Zico, Bobby, Tymee, Song Min Ho (Mino)
8 Disses that surprised the audience
8 hours ago   65   22,671

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND