Seventeen are real and unpredictable in their 'Hit The Road' documentary teaser

Seventeen will be unveiling a completely real, honest side to themselves in their upcoming first documentary series, 'Hit The Road'!

Kicking off this May 15 with a prologue episode and airing every Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 PM KST afterward, Seventeen's 'Hit The Road' captures the group's journey on their most recent world tour, 'Ode To You'.

The documentary consists of a total of 15 episodes plus an epilogue, and will be available via the group's official YouTube channel and official Weverse. Check out a glimpse of each of the Seventeen members and their unpredictable moments, above.