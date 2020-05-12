Highlight's Doojoon is defeated after a day as a restaurant pizza boy for tvN's 'Delivery Restaurant'

Highlight's Doojoon may be facing a whole new challenge after recently returning from his mandatory military service!

In tvN's upcoming new food/cooking reality series 'Delivery Restaurant', chef Sam Kim brings together a celebrity crew to run his very own Italian cuisine delivery business in Korea, in light of the hectic COVID19 pandemic. Chef Sam Kim's celebrity crew is made up of former national soccer player Ahn Jung Hwan, Highlight's Doojoon, and solo artist Jung Se Woon.

Doojoon will be taking on the role of the restaurant's pizza boy on 'Delivery Restaurant'. In a brief teaser for the series above, you can see how defeated Doojoon is after spending one day as the pizza boy, as he reveals, "I think I might have experienced the biggest crisis of my life so far," and "For a moment, I even thought, living as a soldier in the military is better than this."

In a similar teaser below, former national soccer player Ahn Jung Hwan also struggles with his first ever restaurant job experience, as he complains, "My legs hurt more now than they did when I played soccer".

tvN's 'Delivery Restaurant' is set to premiere this May 19 at 10:30 PM KST!

