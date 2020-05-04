6

Taemin, Ravi, & Ha Sung Woon to guest on Lee Soo Geun x Lee Jin Ho's 'Idol Variety Camp'

'Friendship Padding Jacketz' members SHINee's Taemin, VIXX's Ravi, and HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon will be appearing together as guests on KT seezn's 'Idol Variety Camp'!

Hosted by comedians Lee Soo Geun and Lee Jin Ho, 'Idol Variety Camp' is a mobile variety series where idol groups receiving specialized training for variety show appearances. Stars such as NCT Dream and Cosmic Girls have appeared on previous episodes, and now, fans can look forward to Taemin x Ravi x Ha Sung Woon!

The 'Friendship Padding Jacketz' members' full guest episode (Parts 1 + 2) will be available this May 15 and May 22 at 6 PM KST, via the KT seezn app!

  1. Taemin
  2. Ravi
  3. Ha Sung Woon
