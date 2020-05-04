Super Junior's Siwon opens his very own, personal YouTube channel

Super Junior's Siwon is the next member of his group to launch his very own YouTube channel!

After launching the channel back on May 4, Siwon also shared his first full video titled 'EP.1 Changemakers' - where he shared why he decided to greet his fans through a YouTube channel, what type of content he has planned for the future, etc.

Check out Siwon's introduction to his YouTube viewers, above, and look forward to all kinds of videos ranging from vlogs, to self-edited works, behind-the-scenes clips, and more, coming soon!