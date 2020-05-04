Former 'Real Love Story' cast member accused of school violence in recovery after attempting to take her own life

It's been reported that back on May 4, a former cast member of MBC's celebrity dating reality program 'Real Love Story' attempted to take her own life at approximately 3 PM KST, before she was rescued and transported to the hospital for recovery.





Kim Yoo Jin PD previously appeared on MBC's 'Real Love Story' as the fiancée of celebrity chef Lee Won Il. After appearing on 'Real Love Story' to share their dating life with viewers, the couple garnered attention for their sweet relationship, Kim Yoo Jin PD's beauty etc.

However, last month on April 21, accusations of school bullying and violence were raised against Kim Yoo Jin PD via an online community. Once the accusations began spreading rapidly, Kim Yoo Jin PD and chef Lee Won Il both released official apologies and left the cast of 'Real Love Story'. Despite their apologies, many continued to criticize Kim Yoo Jin PD as various violent rumors spread across online communities. Some heavily criticized Kim Yoo Jin PD's apology, which stated, "Regardless of the truth, I apologize for causing concerns."

As of May 5, Kim Yoo Jin PD is in recovery at a hospital in Seoul. Her family has also issued a warning of strict legal actions against the persistent spread of various rumors surrounding Kim Yoo Jin PD, claiming that all of the rumors are false.



