Suzy is an unparalleled fashion icon in 'Vogue'

Idol-turned-actress Suzy proved once again that she's one of Korea's representative fashion icons of the generation, as she donned on classic 'Dior' fashion items and accessories in 'Vogue' magazine!

To match her luxurious, timeless 'Dior' accessories and styles, Suzy set the mood with a confident, chic aura, captivating readers. Check out Suzy's unique photoshoot for the June issue of 'Vogue', below!

Meanwhile, Suzy will be greeting viewers on the small-screen later this year through tvN's 'Startup'.