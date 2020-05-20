Actress Lee Sun Bin revealed to be carrying out entertainment activities on her own, her agency demands compensation

On May 21, actress Lee Sun Bin's management label Wellmade Star ENT released an official statement to the press, claiming that Lee Sun Bin is currently promoting in the entertainment industry despite having violated her exclusive contract.

According to Wellmade Star ENT, Lee Sun Bin first signed an exclusive contract with the label back in 2016. She is still currently lawfully an artist under Wellmade Star; however, in September of 2018, the star requested to nullify her contract and filed a lawsuit against Wellmade Star ENT's president. The lawsuit has since been concluded as 'not guilty', Wellmade Star ENT alleged.

The label further added on, "We ask that Lee Sun Bin correct her severe errors of violating her exclusive contract as soon as possible, and we demand that within 14-days, Lee Sun Bin provide us with documentation of her entertainment promotions and revenues since September of 2018. We additionally demand that she pay us compensation for her illegal entertainment activities."

Finally, Wellmade Star ENT warned of strict legal action against Lee Sun Bin should she fail to meet the agency's demands and reflect on her actions. Meanwhile, Lee Sun Bin is currently awaiting the premiere of her new OCN drama series, 'Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation', this May 23 at 10:50 PM KST.