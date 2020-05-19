5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Secret Number's agency firmly denies member Soodam's school violence rumors

Shortly after rookie girl group Secret Number made their debut on May 19 with their 1st single album 'Who Dis?', online rumors surrounding member SooDam spread across the web. 

The rookie group's agency has stepped up to deny the rumors in an official statement, which you can read below. 

"Hello. This is Vine Entertainment and RD Company, Secret Number's agency. We firmly stress that the various accounts of malicious and derogatory rumors being spread this afternoon via SNS regarding Secret Number's Soodam are absolutely false. 

We ask everyone to please ensure that our rookie group members taking their first steps in the music industry are no longer hurt by such false rumors, and we also warn of strict legal action against any more accounts of malicious posts and comments, slander, and false rumors from here on. 

Once again, we sincerely thank all those who love and cheer on Secret Number."

