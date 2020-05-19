18

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A Pink, MONSTA X, iKON, Kang Daniel, AKMU, & more announced for 'TikTok Stage Live from Seoul'

'TikTok's upcoming untact live concert - 'TikTok Stage Live from Seoul' - has just announced its lineup of performing artists!

Top K-Pop idol groups including A Pink, MONSTA X, iKON, Oh My Girl, and AKMU as well as rising stars KARD, Kang Daniel, CIX, and CRAVITY will be performing for the first ever 'TikTok Stage Live from Seoul', taking place this May 25 at 5 PM KST. 

The event will be live-streamed globally via the 'TikTok' channel @TikTok_Stage, and viewers will have an opportunity to participate in donating toward COVID19 relief. 

Will you be tuning in?

  1. A Pink
  2. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  3. CIX
  4. CRAVITY
  5. iKON
  6. KARD
  7. MONSTA X
  8. Oh My Girl
  9. Kang Daniel
popularit3,386 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

4am est- first id have to download disgusting tik tok then id have to wake up at 4 am NOPE ill wait for it to be posted to youtube

quark123953,155 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That's way too early in my timezone for me, but this is an excellent lineup.

