A Pink, MONSTA X, iKON, Kang Daniel, AKMU, & more announced for 'TikTok Stage Live from Seoul'

'TikTok's upcoming untact live concert - 'TikTok Stage Live from Seoul' - has just announced its lineup of performing artists!

Top K-Pop idol groups including A Pink, MONSTA X, iKON, Oh My Girl, and AKMU as well as rising stars KARD, Kang Daniel, CIX, and CRAVITY will be performing for the first ever 'TikTok Stage Live from Seoul', taking place this May 25 at 5 PM KST.



The event will be live-streamed globally via the 'TikTok' channel @TikTok_Stage, and viewers will have an opportunity to participate in donating toward COVID19 relief.



Will you be tuning in?