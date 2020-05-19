SECRET NUMBER's Soodam under fire for alleged bullying & underage drinking during school days

SECRET NUMBER's Soodam is under fire for alleged bullying and underage drinking during her high school days.



SECRET NUMBER just debuted today with "Who Dis?", and member Soodam is already wrapped up in controversy. On May 19, one alleged high school classmate of Soodam wrote on social media, "In the past, Soodam would decide who would be loners, and she drank alcohol since junior high school. She also didn't like going to school."



The alleged classmate continued, "She would say that she drank as if she was proud. We didn't want to know, but she would come to me and my friends to say, 'Yesterday, I drank alcohol with oppas and unnis. I drank so much that I felt like throwing up.' She would even tell people besides me and my friends as well. Everyone knows."



When netizens said the poster shouldn't speak without proof, they shared the school photos of Soodam below.



SECRET NUMBER's label stated, "We're aware of that social media account, and we're currently looking into it."