PlayM Girls confirmed to debut next month

On May 8, PlayM Entertainment revealed in an official statement to the press, "We have confirmed the debut time frame for our 7-member rookie girl group, currently known as PlayM Girls, for this June."

PlayM Girls consists of members Lee Soo Jin, Monday, Han Ji Hyo, Shin Ji Yoon, Park So Eun, Jo Hye Won, and Lee Jae Hee. The team will mark PlayM Entertainment's first ever new female group launch in 10 years, since A Pink's debut in 2011.



Fans can look forward to more details on PlayM Girls's upcoming June debut such as the girls' official group name, introductory profiles, and more, coming very soon! Meanwhile, PlayM Entertainment is home to artists like A Pink , Huh Gak, VICTON, etc.

