Jun Hyun Moo's label denies marriage rumors with announcer Lee Hye Sung

On May 8, a representative from announcer Jun Hyun Moo's label SM C&C spoke up to address the recent marriage rumors between Jun Hyun Moo and his girlfriend, hoobae announcer Lee Hye Sung

SM C&C told various media outlets, "The rumors are completely false." Originally, Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung's marriage rumors sparked after the two stars were recently spotted volunteering together. The two fellow announcers first went public with their relationship back in November of 2019, openly discussing their relationship on radio and variety programs afterward.

