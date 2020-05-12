NU'EST top iTunes music charts with 'The Nocturne' mini album

NU'EST have topped iTunes music charts with their latest mini album 'The Nocturne'.



The group released their eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' on May 11, and just a day after, it's now topped iTunes album charts in 13 countries. NU'EST's album is now at #1 in Japan, Singapore, Chile, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.



It's also in the top 10 in 21 other countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Mexico, and Australia. In South Korea, their title song "I'm in Trouble" is also ranking in the top 25 on weekly and real-time music charts.



Have you seen NU'EST's "I'm in Trouble" MV yet?