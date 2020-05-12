7

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NU'EST top iTunes music charts with 'The Nocturne' mini album

AKP STAFF

NU'EST have topped iTunes music charts with their latest mini album 'The Nocturne'.

The group released their eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' on May 11, and just a day after, it's now topped iTunes album charts in 13 countries. NU'EST's album is now at #1 in Japan, Singapore, Chile, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

It's also in the top 10 in 21 other countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Mexico, and Australia. In South Korea, their title song "I'm in Trouble" is also ranking in the top 25 on weekly and real-time music charts.

Have you seen NU'EST's "I'm in Trouble" MV yet?

  1. NU'EST
  2. THE NOCTURNE
1 740 Share 70% Upvoted

0

nowaynoway319 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I never really paid attention to them cause I’m an idiot . But this song and album changed everything, I really fell in love with them 😭♥️

Share
Rain, Se7en
Se7en dismisses his past rivalry with Rain
21 minutes ago   1   1,779
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
15 hours ago   27   30,650

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND