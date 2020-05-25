3

0

Posted by jennywill

Moon Byul narrates for her '1st Ontact Live' teaser

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul definitely rocks the girl crush concept any time of day.

The talented idol is gearing up to release a repackaged album titled 'MOON' and is also treating fans to a special online live show titled '1st Ontact Live'. Moon Byul released a teaser video for the show as well as a manual showing fans how to participate in the global video chat fan sign during her show! The popular rapper gives off tomboy-ish energy that adds to her charismatic aura.

Are you excited to see Moon Byul perform live? Stay tuned for her release on May 30th.

