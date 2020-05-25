Park Ji Hoon to release his MV for 'Wing' earlier than full album comeback

Park Ji Hoon will be releasing his MV for "Wing" earlier than his full comeback!

His 3rd mini-album 'The W' is dropping on 6PM KST on the 26th. 18 hours earlier at midnight KST on the 26th, he'll be dropping his MV for "Wing".

Park Ji Hoon's 3rd mini-album contains a total of 6 brand new tracks, including "On The Rise", title track "Wing", "BPM", "Driving", "Paradise", and "Let's Love".



The title track "Wing" marks Park Ji Hoon's second time working with composers Tenzo, LOOGONE, and KEBEE, after his debut title track "L.O.V.E". Are you excited for Park Ji Hoon's comeback?