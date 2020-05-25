IZ*ONE label updates fans on status of lawsuit against malicious commenters

Off the Record/Swing Entertainment updated fans on the status of the lawsuit against malicious commenters.

The label had submitted their first lawsuit against those leaving malicious comments against IZ*ONE members and spreading rumors in November last year. The case is currently underway and has an assigned prosecutor. The label had decided to go through with the lawsuit quietly because of various reasons such as the members' mental health, but decided that the situation of the hate comments was too serious to just stay silent.

The label will be submitting a second additional suit after gathering various data on malicious commenters. They have firmly stated that they would not be going through negotiations and will take serious action.