Mnet ignores (G)I-DLE fans' demands to stop using 'I-LAND', continues to post about idol survival show with Big Hit Entertainment

Mnet has released another poster for 'I-LAND'.

'I-LAND' is the name of the idol survival show that is a collaboration between Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment. The show will air starting in June, and has been releasing various promotional material.



Despite (G)I-DLE fans protesting the usage of the title 'I-LAND' because it is also the title of (G)I-DLE's world tour (which they announced first, it looks like Mnet is continuing to use the name and is releasing more posters for the upcoming show.

Check out all the posters below.