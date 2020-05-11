13

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Mnet ignores (G)I-DLE fans' demands to stop using 'I-LAND', continues to post about idol survival show with Big Hit Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Mnet has released another poster for 'I-LAND'.

'I-LAND' is the name of the idol survival show that is a collaboration between Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment. The show will air starting in June, and has been releasing various promotional material.

Despite (G)I-DLE fans protesting the usage of the title 'I-LAND' because it is also the title of (G)I-DLE's world tour (which they announced first, it looks like Mnet is continuing to use the name and is releasing more posters for the upcoming show. 

Check out all the posters below.

  1. BTS
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. TXT
  4. BIG HIT
  5. BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
  6. I-LAND
  7. MNET
11 5,610 Share 81% Upvoted

11

loldoyouknowbts618 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Mnet trademarked it so it's kinda too late already. I feel bad but all of its rights belong to CJ, mnet and bighit

Share

0

enigma17-131 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Business is Money, Money is Business.

yan lang masasabi ko. 😹

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
14 hours ago   40   17,523
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
3 hours ago   5   5,583

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND